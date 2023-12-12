trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2697917
Several Changes In Google Play Movies & TV, YouTube From 17 January 2024 --Check What Google Says

Google has said that Google Play Movies & TV will no longer be available on Android TV devices or the Google Play website from 17 January 2024.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Reema Sharma|Last Updated: Dec 12, 2023, 11:01 AM IST|Source: Bureau
New Delhi: Search Engine giant Google has said that starting January 17, 2024 you can no longer purchase playback content from Google Play, but can continue to purchase content on YouTube or Android TV. 

"We are making some changes to simplify how you purchase new movies or access the movies and TV shows you’ve purchased through Google. With these changes, Google Play Movies & TV will no longer be available on Android TV devices or the Google Play website. However, you’ll still be able to access all of your previously purchased titles (including active rentals) on Android TV devices, Google TV devices, the Google TV mobile app (Android and iOS), and YouTube," said Google.

Google has posted the following updates that will kick in for Google Play Movies & TV, YouTube From 17 January 2024

On TVs and streaming devices powered by Android TV: Beginning January 17, 2024, the Shop tab will be your new home for watching previously purchased titles, or buying and renting new movies on Android TV. You’ll find purchased titles, including active rentals, in the Your Library row on the Shop tab. 

On cable boxes or set-top boxes powered by Android TV: Beginning January 17, 2024, the YouTube app will be your new home for watching previously purchased titles, or buying and renting new movies from Google. You’ll be able to access titles you purchased from Google, including active rentals, on the YouTube app. Please check the availability of YouTube services in your country here. 

On a web browser: Beginning January 17, 2024, YouTube will be your new home for watching previously purchased titles, or buying and renting new movies on a web browser. You’ll be able to access titles you purchased from Google, including active rentals, on the YouTube website. Please check the availability of YouTube services in your country here. 

