हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Netflix

Sharing your Netflix password with friends and family? You may soon have to pay extra money

The main account owner will receive an email with a code, to enable the new sub-accounts. The user must use the code to verify the additional devices are a part of their household.

Sharing your Netflix password with friends and family? You may soon have to pay extra money

New Delhi: Popular video streaming platform Netflix is planning to pause password sharing outside a single household by charging users extra for doing so.

"While these have been hugely popular, they have also created some confusion about when and how Netflix can be shared. As a result, accounts are being shared between households impacting our ability to invest in great new TV and films for our members," Chengyi Long, Netflix`s director of product innovation, said in a statement.

The main account owner will receive an email with a code, to enable the new sub-accounts. The user must use the code to verify the additional devices are a part of their household.

The firm will launch and test two new features in select markets, where members will have to pay an additional $2 to $3 for sharing their passwords with people outside their homes. Netflix recently bumped up its subscription prices for the UK and Ireland.

The video streaming giant has around 14 million subscribers in the UK and 600,000 in Ireland, according to Ampere Analysis. The most popular package is the standard subscription, which offers streaming in HD quality to up to two devices which used to cost $7.82 but has now gone up to $9.13 in the UK.

This change applies to new subscribers, while current subscribers will be notified 30 days before the new prices affect their account. In January, Netflix also increased the price of its monthly subscription plans in the US and Canada.

In the US, subscribers to Netflix`s basic plan, which allows for one stream on one screen at a time and does not have HD streaming, is now $9.99 a month, up from $8.99, after the price hike in January.

Live TV

#mute

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
NetflixNetflix India
Next
Story

Amazon Alexa now available on few Wear OS smartwatches from Fossil, Skagen

Must Watch

PT3M

Breaking News: Bhupendra Hooda meets Rahul Gandhi