New Delhi: In an interesting case, a person asked AI chatbot ChatGPT to write ‘Approved’ in politician Shashi Tharoor’s iconic style. In response to that, ChatGPT wrote a lengthy paragraph full of uncommon vocabularies, complex syntax and and stylish English. All of which are known to be associated with the popular Congressman.

It was so fascinated that even Shashi Tharoor couldn’t stop himself to reply to the post. He retweeted the post with his disapproval comment which said “awful”. He said him to ask any bureaucrat who had sent him a file and he wrote “approved”.

The prompt given by the person for a fun experiment was “how would Shashi Tharoor write ‘Approved” in his typical style?”

Here’s what ChatGPT written: “Shashi Tharoor, known for his eloquent and sophisticated writing style, might express “approved” in a more ornate and nuanced manner. Here’s how he might write it.”

“In due deference to the matter at hand, it is my esteemed privilege to affirm that the proposition in question has garnered the imprimatur of the relevant authorities, thereby conferring upon it the immeasurable distinction of having been formally endorsed and sanctioned.”

Awful. Ask any bureaucrat who has sent me a file. I write “approved”! https://t.co/5RywDMiQfY — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) October 7, 2023

Netizens laught at the matter. One of them took a jibe and said he would expect him to point out a grammatical mistake in what ChatGPT wrote.