Shine Bright This Diwali: Try THESE Tips And Tricks For Best Instagram Reels

New Delhi: Platforms like Instagram Reels have evolved beyond being mere instruments for documentation in the age of short-form content taking over our daily lives to become doors to a wider audience. The good news is that creating exceptional content doesn't require a high-end camera.

Owing to the incredible progress made in phone cameras, you can now obtain a "cinematic" look. What could be better? You don't need to be an expert in videography.

In the rush to create visually appealing content, the fundamentals are frequently forgotten, but they are crucial. Let's explore the principles of taking crisp, high-definition videos with your smartphone to make sure you capture the spirit of Diwali in all its grandeur.

Background Blur And Cinematic Mode

You would be familiar with the cinematic mode for recording videos with a blurry background if you own an iPhone 13 or later. Results look professional when done this way, but going overboard can make it appear phony and uninteresting.

Everything is good in small doses. Consequently, it is best to use the background blur or bokeh produced by the Cinematic mode sparingly. A smaller f-stop number corresponds to a larger aperture, so try to crank down the number.

Camera Movement

The skill of camera movement is the secret ingredient that turns good into great. Although a well-composed shot is unquestionably captivating, it's the subtle yet effective camera movements that really bring the magic to life.

Positive news? A mobile gimbal isn't always necessary because most contemporary smartphones have excellent built-in stabilization. Consider improving your camera movement abilities for reels that really stand out this Diwali.

Avoid Overexposing Your Images

Avoid overexposing an image on a phone with a manual camera app—don't kill the shadows or clip highlights. However, keep in mind that the shutter speed should be twice as fast as the frame rate.

Since most phones do not allow you to change the aperture, the only way to control exposure is to change the ISO.

Shooting Quality

It does not follow that you can shoot with your phone's default settings if you are shooting for Instagram Reels. Make sure you are always photographing at the best quality possible and select a frame rate that works for your project.