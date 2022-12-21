Shocking! Amazon customer orders over Rs 1.5 lakhs MacBook Pro, get dog food inside box

New Delhi: An Amazon customer who had ordered a MacBook Pro priced at over Rs 1.5 lakhs from the e-commerce website was shocked when the package arrived at his doorstep. The customer that we are talking about had ordered a MacBook Pro. However, when he received the delivery of the smartphone, much to his surprise, he found dog food inside the box, instead of the ordered device.

Alan Wood, 61, of Derbyshire, England, spent £1,200 on an Amazon MacBook Pro for his daughter. Sadly, he was given two packets of Pedigree Chum instead. Following the delivery of the dog food, Wood, a retired IT manager, called Amazon.

Amazon initially declined to help, but later provided a complete refund. In addition, Wood recently received a diagnosis of Stone Man syndrome, a rare connective tissue disorder in which bones grow out of muscles, tendons, and ligaments.

He also mentioned how he has been an Amazon client for more than 20 years and has never experienced a problem. On November 29, Wood placed the order and even paid for next-day delivery. You can only imagine Wood's expression when he discovered that he had opened dog food rather than his over £1,000 MacBook Pro.

Wood was certain that this was most likely just a mistake that would be fixed, but after talking to Amazon customer service, they were unable to assist him. For the problem to be resolved, he was required to deliver the laptop that he never received. There was no difference even after returning the dog food to the warehouse.

"I've talked to supervisors and spent more than 15 hours on the phone with them; I've also repeatedly been moved to new departments. They didn't want to hear what I had to say, and every talk ended in the same way, said Alan Wood.

An Amazon representative has since stated that they are in contact with Alan Wood personally, expressed regret for the inconvenience, and assured him that he will receive a full refund.