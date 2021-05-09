हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Apple AirTag

Shocking! Apple AirTag hacked and reprogrammed by security researcher

After a few hours and the destruction of multiple tags in the process, the security researcher made firmware dumps and eventually discovered the microcontroller could be reflashed, the report said. In short, the researcher proved it was possible to alter the programming of the microcontroller, to change how it functions.

Shocking! Apple AirTag hacked and reprogrammed by security researcher

German security researcher Stack Smashing said that he was able to "break into the microcontroller of the AirTag" and modified elements of the item tracker software.

Apple AirTag is a small iPhone accessory that helps keep track of and find the items that matter most with Apple's Find My app.

Apple is well known for having high levels of security built into its products, which has led to the new AirTags becoming a target for security researchers, AppleInsider reported.

After a few hours and the destruction of multiple tags in the process, the security researcher made firmware dumps and eventually discovered the microcontroller could be reflashed, the report said.

In short, the researcher proved it was possible to alter the programming of the microcontroller, to change how it functions.

An initial demonstration showed an AirTag with a modified NFC URL that, when scanned with an iPhone, displays a custom URL instead of the usual "found.apple.com" link.

While only in its early stages, the research shows that it takes a lot of know-how and effort to hack AirTag in the first place.

During a demonstration video, the modified AirTag is shown attached to cables, which are claimed to provide just power to the device.

Given that AirTag relies on the secure Find My network for its Lost Mode to function, it seems likely that Apple would roll out some form of server-side defense against any maliciously modified versions, the report said.

Since its launch, a hidden debug mode has been found in AirTag, providing developers with considerably more information than users would normally need about the device's hardware, it added.

 

Live TV

#mute

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Apple AirTagHackersiPhoneApple productsApple Find My app
Next
Story

Don't want to accept WhatsApp's updated privacy policy? Here's how to delete your account

Must Watch

PT41M48S

Taal Thok Ke (Special Edition): What to do if you get infected with COVID again?