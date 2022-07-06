Shocking! Apple AirTag secretly planted to track woman around Disneyland

New Delhi: Apple introduced AirTag in April last year to let users track their items in case they get lost. The device has helped owners find their lost or stolen products ranging from AirPods to a car. However, in an unwelcoming incident, someone used Apple AirTag to trail a woman without her knowledge for about two hours. The incident took place around Disneyland California on one Saturday night last month.

She said in her post that the happiest place on earth (Disneyland) could have been turned into her worst nightmare. "The happiest place on earth could of very easily turned into my worst nightmare," she said in a tweet.

The woman shared her experience on the microblogging platform Twitter. According to her post, she realised that someone was tracking her after the AirTag got connected to her smartphone via BlueTooth. She received a notification when the tags got linked up to her smartphone. As of now, it is not known where the AirTag was placed by the stalker. It was probably hidden inside her bag or pocket.

An apple AirTag was put on me to track my location Saturday night. I’m sharing what happened to me so you know what to look for as I had never heard of this prior to Saturday night. — Hannah Rose May (@Hannahrosemay_) June 28, 2022

However, in recent past incidence, AirTags have been mostly used to find stolen items. For instance, a man who misplaced his luggage on a wedding trip used the device along with a PowerPoint presentation to get his belongings. Elliot Sharod along with his bride Helen was returning to the UK from South Africa on April 17. The flight had stopped in Abu Dhabi and Frankfurt.

In another incident, a man in Canada used AirTags to find and recover his stolen Range Rover in Canada. He had placed three AirTags in this second vehicle – one in the glovebox, one inside the spare tire, and a third under the back seat – to make sure he tracks the lost car if it gets stolen.