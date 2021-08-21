Shocking! Shatrughan Sinha’s Twitter handle hacked, name changed to ‘Elon Musk’

Cybercrimes have increased a lot these days, thanks to the raging COVID-19 pandemic. Now the Congress leader and actor Shatrughan Sinha is facing the brunt of it as his Twitter account has been allegedly hacked by cybercriminals. The name of his account was changed to ‘Elon Musk’. Apart from that, they have also changed his display profile photo with a photo of the rocket launch.

But it looks like the hackers didn’t change the password as Sinha recently tweeted about his party colleague Shashi Tharoor, unaware of the changes to his profile.

In a tweet posted two hours ago, Sinha said, “What a fantastic conversation between two popular, respectable, acceptable, able, politicians! The sauve, intellectual par excellence Shashi Tharoor & the outspoken, courageous, forthright TMC leader Mauhua Moitra as he chats with her on India@75. They talk about how times, democracy etc have changed over the years. Your feedback & comments are most welcome. Jai Hind! A not to be missed interview!”

It is also unclear whether Sinha has access to his account or not. Recently, Sinha had quit the BJP to join Congress in April 2019 and even contested the 2019 Lok Sabha polls from the Patna Sahib constituency in Bihar on the party’s ticket against BJP’s Ravi Shankar Prasad.

It is important to note that this is not the first time that a celebrity had faced such attacks as earlier BJP leader Khushbu Sundar’s Twitter account was hacked. In July this year, the Twitter account of Lok Sabha MP Asaduddin Owaisi’s party All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) was hacked and disguised as the Tesla chief Elon Musk.

Last year in September, one of the Twitter accounts of Prime Minister Narendra Modi was compromised.

