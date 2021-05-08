हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max

Shocking! UK woman orders an iPhone 12 Pro Max, receives a broken tile instead

Things unfolded in a way that when she opened the door to collect the iPhone, she found out the box didn’t have a shiny new Apple device. Instead, there was a broken tile and it looked like someone wanted to add insult to injury.

Shocking! UK woman orders an iPhone 12 Pro Max, receives a broken tile instead

What if you order an Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max and get a tile instead? A shocking incident happened with a woman in the UK who is said to have received a broken tile instead of an iPhone 12 Pro Max in the box. 

This brought utter distress to Olivia Parkinson, the UK woman who had the misfortune to not get the iPhone 12 Pro Max.

Things unfolded in a way that when she opened the door to collect the iPhone, she found out the box didn’t have a shiny new Apple device. Instead, there was a broken tile and it looked like someone wanted to add insult to injury.

Initially, Parkinson received a cold shoulder from Virgin Media and was told she was liable for the lost iPhone. However, when netizens on Twitter raised voices that she should get back the money, then Virgin Media agreed that something was amiss and refunded Parkinson for her loss.

 

Live TV

#mute

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Apple iPhone 12 Pro MaxOlivia ParkinsontilesiPhonesApple device
Next
Story

Xiaomi likely to unveil Mi Pad 5 tablet series: Check expected features, price and more

Must Watch

PT7M2S

COVID-19: DCGI gives nod to anti-COVID drug developed by DRDO