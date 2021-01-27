Signal eyes WhatsApp user base; May soon launch 8 similar features

Cross-platform messaging app Signal has been hogging the limelight ever since there were debates over the privacy issues of WhatsApp and that eventually led to a migration of a lot of users to apps such as Telegram and Signal.

To bring more users to the platform, Signal has reportedly introduced new features that are almost similar to the controversial messaging platform WhatsApp. This comes at a time when WhatsApp seems to be embroiled in a controversy over its new privacy rules.

As per the estimates in India, Signal saw more than 3 million downloads in the first week of January. With the new features, Signal has its eyes on the humongous user base of WhatsApp.

Here’s a sneak peek on the 8 new features that Signal has for users:

Custom Wallpapers: In 2020, WhatsApp has come up with custom wallpapers where users were given an option to choose different wallpapers for different chats. Come 2021, now Signal is set to roll out a similar feature for both Android and iOS users which will allow users to set individual wallpaper for separate chats and that will make it so special.

‘About’ Status: People familiar with WhatsApp knows that it asks for the user’s description by asking them to add their ‘about’ status or select from 11 options — ‘Available’, ‘Busy’, ‘At school’, ‘At the movies’, ‘At work’, ‘Battery about to die’, ‘Can’t talk’, ‘WhatsApp only’, ‘in a meeting’, ‘At the gym’, ‘Sleeping’ and ‘Urgent calls only’. Now Signal is also planning to release this new feature which will ask users to update their Bio with options like ‘Speak freely’, ‘Encrypted’, ‘Free to chat’, ‘Coffee lover’, ‘Taking a break’, ‘Be kind’ and ‘Working on something new’.

Animated Stickers: One of the most popular features of WhatsApp called animated stickers are soon going to be there in the Signal as it plans to come up with some interesting stickers that might interest their user base.

Starred Chats: Signal may also come up with Starred Chats like WhatsApp which basically allows users to bookmark specific chats which one can easily refer back to them when needed.

Low-data mode: WhatsApp has an option called low data mode which basically saves user data during chats and calls. The Signal is coming up with a similar feature that may soon allow users to find ‘Use less data’ under the ‘Data usage’ section for calls.

Contact Suggestion: The California-based app is coming up with a feature that is almost similar to WhatsApp and it allows users to see their most frequent chats.

Download Preferences: WhatsApp gives users a choice to automatically download photos, audio, videos, and documents. Similarly, Signal has a feature that allows users to choose if media files should be automatically downloaded on their devices.

Group Calls: Signal has increased its number of group calls feature from 5 to 8 and this is also similar to WhatsApp which allows up to 8 participants to video call with each other.