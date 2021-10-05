Signal's Note to Self feature on WhatsApp: Here’s how to chat with yourself

With over 2 billion active users, WhatsApp is the most widely used messaging app in the world. The app, which debuted in 2009, has grown by leaps and bounds, adding a slew of additional features to let users better communicate with their contacts. However, there are some features that other messaging services such as Telegram and Signal offer that the service does not. The ‘Note to Self' function from Signal is one such feature that allows users to forward messages, photographs, videos, and other stuff to oneself.

Instead of combing through previous chats and trying to find the proper message, the Note to Self function might come in helpful when you need to quickly find something you wrote to yourself weeks ago. Although WhatsApp has a Starred Messages feature that provides similar functionality, it only works for messages that have already been sent or received. Users can input a message that will be saved as a message that can be referenced later, such as a shopping list, with Note to Self.

Because WhatsApp does not now allow you to message yourself, there are two ways to recreate the same Note to Self capability. To get started, you'll need to perform the following:

Method 1: The WhatsApp group method

Step 1) After obtaining their permission, create a new WhatsApp group with yourself and any friend.

Step 2) Remove your friend from the group by going to the group's member settings.

Step 3) Make a new name for the group, such as "Reminders" or "Bookmarks," and pin it to the chat list for easy access.

Method 2: Messaging yourself on WhatsApp

Step 1) To get started, open Google Chrome or your preferred browser and then go to the address bar.

Step 2) Press Enter after typing https://wa.me/+910000000000. Substitute your own phone number for the zeros in the message.

Step 3) When you click the confirmation message, WhatsApp will start a "conversation" using your phone number.

Step 4) Send a message, then go to the main chat list and "pin" the conversation to the top of the list for quick access.

