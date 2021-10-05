हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
whatsapp features

Signal's Note to Self feature on WhatsApp: Here’s how to chat with yourself

The Note to Self function might come in helpful when you need to quickly find something you wrote to yourself weeks ago

Signal&#039;s Note to Self feature on WhatsApp: Here’s how to chat with yourself

With over 2 billion active users, WhatsApp is the most widely used messaging app in the world. The app, which debuted in 2009, has grown by leaps and bounds, adding a slew of additional features to let users better communicate with their contacts. However, there are some features that other messaging services such as Telegram and Signal offer that the service does not. The ‘Note to Self' function from Signal is one such feature that allows users to forward messages, photographs, videos, and other stuff to oneself.

Instead of combing through previous chats and trying to find the proper message, the Note to Self function might come in helpful when you need to quickly find something you wrote to yourself weeks ago. Although WhatsApp has a Starred Messages feature that provides similar functionality, it only works for messages that have already been sent or received. Users can input a message that will be saved as a message that can be referenced later, such as a shopping list, with Note to Self.

Because WhatsApp does not now allow you to message yourself, there are two ways to recreate the same Note to Self capability. To get started, you'll need to perform the following:

Method 1: The WhatsApp group method

Step 1) After obtaining their permission, create a new WhatsApp group with yourself and any friend.

Step 2) Remove your friend from the group by going to the group's member settings.

Step 3) Make a new name for the group, such as "Reminders" or "Bookmarks," and pin it to the chat list for easy access.

Method 2: Messaging yourself on WhatsApp

Step 1) To get started, open Google Chrome or your preferred browser and then go to the address bar.

Step 2) Press Enter after typing https://wa.me/+910000000000. Substitute your own phone number for the zeros in the message.

Step 3) When you click the confirmation message, WhatsApp will start a "conversation" using your phone number.

Step 4) Send a message, then go to the main chat list and "pin" the conversation to the top of the list for quick access.

Live TV

#mute

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
whatsapp featuresSIGNALNote to selfSignal features
Next
Story

Bitcoin hits $50,000 for first time in four weeks

Must Watch

PT3M2S

Dr. Subhash Chandra asks Invesco tough questions about ZEEL-Sony deal