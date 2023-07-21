'Sirf 3,000 Me Dubai Se Aayega...': Tale Of Ahmedabad Man's Rs 7 Lakh Scam Saga

New Delhi: elcome to the virtual realm of the online scam, where innocent individuals can fall prey to the deceptive allure of easy money and false promises. In this digital landscape, swindlers disguise themselves as friendly faces, luring unsuspecting victims with tempting offers and too-good-to-be-true opportunities.

In the latest case, cybercriminals are using virtual numbers with the +92 country code, which is frequently linked with Pakistan, to conduct fraudulent activities. This is a worrying trend that India has recently noticed.

Scammers have recently started defrauding people by luring unwary people into falling for their traps by utilising phrases like "Bhai will call from Dubai."



Under the guise of obtaining discounted goods from Dubai, the con artists make alluring promises to potential victims, such as a brand-new iPhone 14. The victims are unaware that accepting the alluring offer will have serious repercussions.

Virag Doshi, a 24-year-old businessman from Dhandhuka in the Ahmedabad district, is one of the recent victims of this virtual number scam, according to a TOI article. Doshi got a message on his Instagram account on April 18.

"Congratulations!" it read. From Bade Bhai and Chhote Bhai, you have won a free iPhone 14. Just send Rs 3,000 as a modest charge. Pay via UPI on the specified phone.

Doshi immediately paid the nominal amount of Rs 3,000 as requested through UPI on the provided number because he was excited about the possibility of receiving a phone valued at approximately Rs 70,000 for free.

The following day, Doshi got a call from a phone number with the country code +92. The caller identified himself as 'Bade Bhai' from Dubai and promised Doshi that his iPhone 14 and a watch were packed and prepared for delivery at Surat airport. Doshi eagerly anticipated receiving his precious things.

The next day, 'Sanjay Sharma' called Doshi and pretended to be in charge of sending the package. Sharma, who is fluent in Gujarati, sought an extra Rs 8,000 for the delivery. Doshi obliged and paid the cash because he believed the con artists. To his disappointment, he never got the watch or iPhone he was promised.