Skullcandy launches new headphone in India for Rs 12,999

New Delhi: Expanding its immersive audio equipment category in the country, US-based audio equipment major Skullcandy on Thursday launched a new headphone named 'Crusher Evo' for Rs 12,999.

According to the company, the Crusher Evo aims to deliver an unprecedented immersive audio experience by combining two notable audio advancements: An improved version of Skullcandy's patented Sensory Haptic Bass and Personal Sound from Audiodo, a progressive audio personalisation technology enabled through the Skullcandy App.

"Skullcandy fans have always loved Crusher because it truly delivers a one-of-a-kind immersive bass experience. It allows users to not only listen to their music or movies but actually feel them. Crusher Evo takes that immersion to an even higher level than ever before," Amlan Bhattacharjya, CEO, Brand Eyes, Official Distributor of Skullcandy in India, said in a statement.

The headphone comes with long-lasting 40-hour battery life and rapid charge technology which aims to deliver four hours of play on just a 10-minute charge.

Users can take calls, change tracks, adjust volume and activate native device assistants (Google, Siri, etc.) without even touching the headphone.

The product comes with built-in Tile finding technology that allows users to easily "ring their headphones" to locate them if ever lost.