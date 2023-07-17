Smartphone Battery Overheating? 5 Tips For Device Longevity, Keeping It Cool

Smartphone overheating is one of the drawbacks of this technological age which often takes place due to our lack of awareness. We fail to take care of our devices while we engross ourselves in outdoor activities in summer. One of the main reasons for smartphone heating is the high temperature and excessive use of the device. If you operate your phone continuously throughout the day, then it can lead your phone battery to work overtime which may result in overheating of the phone. Another potential cause can be overcharging. Along with these activities, there can be various other reasons for the heating of your phone.

The overheating aspect of the smartphone is something which shouldn’t be taken lightly. Some of the consequences of smartphone heating are battery drain, forced shutdown and sometimes even meltdown. In some cases, the phone is unable to restart when it is forced to shut down after excessive heating.

Here are some tips that you can follow to avoid your phone from overheating:

cre Trending Stories

1) Protect from direct sunlight: We all love going on adventures and to capture those we always carry our smartphones with us. In these situations, it's important for you to protect your phone from excessively hot environments. One of the easiest ways to avoid overheating smartphones is to keep them out of direct sunlight. The phone catches the heat from the sun, retains it and it keeps getting hotter with the times it is left under the sun.

2) Avoid heavy performance tasks: Your phone also starts to overheat when you install high-performance apps on your phone. It consumes a lot of battery and with time it exerts a lot of pressure on the device's performance. Due to this, your smartphone starts to get warm which can be felt while you play high graphics games on your device. In such cases, it's better to avoid installing high-performance games or apps on your phone if it results in overheating.

3) Close unused apps: A large number of unused apps running in the background leads to your phone working harder hence resulting in overheating. To close the unused apps in Android, you can tap on the bottom left side of the menu to see the apps which are running in the background. If you have no need for such apps then you can close them by swiping up on that app window. Similarly, on iPhone, you can swipe up from the bottom of your screen to look at the unused apps and close them if not needed.

4) Switch to battery saving mode: It's recommended that you enable the Battery Saving Mode in your device from time to time. This will keep your battery optimality in check and will give a refreshing boost to your device. You can also switch on DND (Do Not Disturb) option occasionally to give rest to your phone.

5) Remove the protective covering / case: You can also remove the phone cover sometimes as it will help the phone to cool down. The phones are built to vanish heat from the device but the cases often trap the heat which further heats up the phone. To release some heat, it is recommended to remove the protective case once in a while.