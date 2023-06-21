5 safety measures to avoid cell phone explosions — Check

Every now and then, we read news of instances of cell phone explosions, occasionally even causing injuries and fatalities. Recently, an incident occurred in Thrissur, Kerala, where an eight-year-old girl lost her life due to a cell phone explosion. Given the extensive usage of smartphones by children and young individuals, this incident has raised concerns among parents and guardians. Experts emphasise the importance of avoiding the use of mobile devices while they are being charged as a preventive measure against such accidents.

Though most smartphones incorporate safety measures to counter overheating, the risk of explosions continues to persist.

To ensure safety of your smartphone, here are some precautions to follow:

1) Say no to using smartphones when they are charging

Avoid using your smartphone while it is charging as it can contribute to overheating. Also, try to restrict your usage under direct sunlight for extended periods. There are also cases in which chargers have contributed to overheating of the phone, so it is recommended you use only manufacturer-approved chargers and cables.

2) Don’t leave your phone in the car

You should not leave your smartphones in the car, as it results in prolonged heating of the phone. Since you lock your car, electrical equipment inside is not protected from the consequences of temperature buildup because cars usually trap the surrounding heat.

3) Avoid overcharging

Avoid overcharging your phone by removing the charger as soon as it is fully charged. It is also advisable not to place your phone below your pillow while charging to minimise the risks of overheating and fire.

4) If phone heats up, don’t use it

We usually use our smartphones even after it starts getting hot. We should avoid doing so. If your phone starts to heat up, switch it off immediately or keep it aside to allow it to cool down. Keeping your device’s software up to date is also important as updates often include fixes for various issues, including overheating.

5) Mobile service from authorised centres

You should visit the mobile service centres once a month to check up on your phone’s functionality. It is also recommended that you visit only the authorised service centres for the same.