Snapchat to let users add music to their posts

Other apps like Instagram and TikTok already let users add music to their content.

San Francisco: Competing with the likes of Instagram, photo-messaging app Snapchat is planning to let users add music to their posts on the platform.

According to The Wall Street Journal, the company is trying to secure broad rights to catalogues from Universal Music Group, Sony Music Entertainment and Warner Music Group, CNET reported on Friday.

No deals have been confirmed as of now, but the company has ramped up its efforts.

Other apps like Instagram and TikTok already let users add music to their content.

Facebook also struck deals with major music companies in 2017 and 2018 allowing users to upload and share videos featuring songs from those labels.

Snapchat has not officially commented on the subject.

