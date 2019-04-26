close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Election 2019

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Snapchat

Snapchat to let users play as Bitmoji in games

The Bitmoji for Games website tells players to stay tuned for more updates.  

Snapchat to let users play as Bitmoji in games

San Francisco: Popular photo-messaging app Snapchat will now let its users play as their "Snapchat Bitmoji" avatar in a wide variety of video games as the company has unveiled a Bitmoji for Games SDK that would let video game developers replace their characters with the app`s Bitmoji.

"The Bitmoji functionality will work by using the Snapchat app to scan an in-game code to link the game with your Snapchat account.

"Snap plans to support the functionality across games on PC, consoles, and mobiles. Previously, the company let other app developers import Bitmoji using Bitmoji Kit," The Verge reported late on Thursday.

However, as of now, there is no confirmation about what developers or games would choose to integrate Snapchat`s Bitmoji avatars.

There`s currently support for Unity, Unreal and British VR gaming start-up PlayCanvas already inside Snapchat. The Bitmoji for Games website tells players to stay tuned for more updates, according to the Engadget.

 

Tags:
SnapchatSnapchat BitmojiBitmoji games
Next
Story

Amazon announces Summer Sale on smartphones, consumer electronics and more

Must Watch

PT20M10S

All you need to know about PM Modi's mega road show in Varanasi