Some Samsung Galaxy S22 users not receiving messages after September update: Here's all you want to know

New Delhi: Korean conglomerate Samsung has been prompt and regular with software updates. The manufacturer claims that its Samsung Galaxy S22 has one of the best hardware update ratios of any smartphone you can buy right now. The officials said that frequent software updates make it one of the best flagship devices.

Sometimes not all software is flawless, Samsung's September update for the Galaxy S22 series appears to have had some imperfections, as users in the US have reported that their phones frequently stop receiving SMS texts.

Owners of the Galaxy S22, S22 Plus, and even the S22 Ultra have reportedly complained about having to wait for text messages for hours on end in Reddit and Samsung Community forums. The problem is resolved by restarting their phones, but only momentarily.

There have been suggestions to utilise Airplane mode, remove the SIM card, or clean the device's cache in an effort to fix the problem, but all of these actions seem to be fruitless attempts. The S22 customers are consequently compelled to reboot their phones numerous times each day in order to prevent missing crucial texts, one complaint read.

Verizon customers who are using the September update are the ones who are complaining the most, although some T-Mobile and AT&T customers are also having problems. A few S21 owners are also struggling with this issue. The extent to which this might be a carrier issue, a Samsung software fault, or a combination of the two is now still incredibly unclear.

Specifications of Samsung Galaxy S22

Samsung Galaxy S22 smartphone sports a 6.1-inch dynamic AMOLED display and Snapdragon 8 Gen. The smartphone works on Android 12. The smartphone packs 8GB RAM and up to 256 GB storage.