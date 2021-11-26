Someone spying on your iPhone? Here’s how to find out

New Delhi: Apple has launched a lawsuit against Pegasus spyware maker NSO Group in order to combat state-sponsored targeted monitoring and illicit snooping on iPhones. Apple also stated that those iPhone owners who may be victims of state-sponsored cyber assaults, such as Pegasus, will be notified. These attacks aren't all that different from conventional malware or spyware programmes that snoop on your personal information.

State-sponsored attacks, according to Apple, involve the use of sophisticated monitoring equipment targeted at specific persons for the work they undertake, such as journalists, activists, attorneys, and others. These assaults are usually targeted at a small number of people and affect a variety of platforms, including iOS and Android.

How to check whether someone is spying your iPhone

Victims will receive alerts via email and iMessage notifications from Apple. The notification will be sent to the email address and phone number used to create the Apple ID. If you want to double-check yourself, go to "appleid.apple.com" and log in with your Apple ID credentials.

Apple will display a "threat notification" if any of your Apple devices tied to that Apple ID are compromised.

Apple is said to have warned six activists and researchers critical of Thailand's government about the possibility of "state-sponsored attacks." "If your smartphone is hijacked by a state-sponsored attacker, they may be able to remotely access your private data, communications, or even the camera and microphone," according to a Reuters investigation.

What you must remember

These threat notifications will never urge you to click any links, open files, install apps or profiles, or submit your Apple ID password or verification code by email or over the phone, according to Apple.

If you receive a threat message from Apple that requests for your Apple ID information or instructs you to click a link, it is most likely a phishing scam. To further secure your Apple ID, always utilise two-factor authentication.

