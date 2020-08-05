हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Sony

Sony launches truly wireless earbuds with noise cancellation

The device will be available at an introductory price of Rs 17,990 for a period of 10 days from August 6.

Sony launches truly wireless earbuds with noise cancellation

New Delhi: Sony on Tuesday launched the latest truly wireless earbuds 'WF-1000XM3' in India for Rs 19,990.



The highlight of these earbuds is the noise-canceling tech, which is powered by a custom QN1e processor.

The earphones have 6mm dynamic drivers, a frequency response range of 20Hz to 20,000Hz, Bluetooth 5.0, and support for the SBC and AAC Bluetooth codecs, the company said in a statement.

Sony claims 32-hours of backup without noise cancellation and 24 hours with noise cancellation.

The earphones themselves carry six-hour of battery life with three more charges stored in the case.

According to the company, the earbuds also support quick charge, giving users 90 minutes of playback with 10 min charge via Type-C port.

These earphones are also equipped with a Digital Sound Enhancement Engine HX to help provide high-resolution audio quality.

The earphones can be customised and controlled through the Sony Headphones Connect app, available for iOS and Android.

SonyWireless earbudsSony speakersWireless speakers
