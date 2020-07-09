Sony’s Reon Pocket wearable AC cools you during summer, heats you up in winters – All you need to know

New Delhi: Consumer electronics major Sony’s wearable air conditioner —Reon Pocket –that can be used in all weather conditions, is now available for sale.

Priced at 13,000 Japanese yen (around Rs 9,000), the pocket ac can be used in both summer and winter because it supports both cold and hot. You can switch the Cool/Warm/Off and adjust the temperature with one touch after starting the application and immediately adjust to the desired temperature.

Reon Pocket is used by attaching the main body to the back pocket of the dedicated inner. The body is designed to fit around your neck when you wear innerwear, so you can directly cool or warm your neck.

Sony says that the device uses polyester fabric that absorbs water quickly. Extra fine fibers are soft and comfortable to wear. As it is a stret material, the fit of the main body and the fit of wearing are good. Flat seams reduce the roughness when worn.

The smartphone and Reon Pocket body are linked by Bluetooth connection.

There is a Manual Mode which mode allows you to select the temperature level from 4 levels yourself.

If you select My Mode, you can set cool/warm repeat and off timer. You can use it with your favorite settings according to your situation.

On the Auto mode, multiple sensors installed in the main body detect the temperature inside the main body and the cold and hot parts, behaviour (stationary / walking) and automatically adjust to an appropriate temperature level. When the auto mode is turned on, the temperature level is weak at the beginning of walking, increases gradually as you continue walking, and reaches the strongest temperature level when you stop walking, Sony adds.

If you use the quick start in advance, you can start cool/warm by pressing the button on the main unit for about 2 seconds without using the application.