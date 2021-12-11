हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Sony Interactive Entertainment

Sony's gaming division to buy 'God of War' creator Valkyrie Entertainment

Sony's gaming division has agreed to buy ‘God of War’ developer Valkyrie Entertainment.  

Sony&#039;s gaming division to buy &#039;God of War&#039; creator Valkyrie Entertainment

New Delhi: Sony Corp’s wholly-owned gaming division said on Friday it had agreed to buy ‘God of War’ developer Valkyrie Entertainment for an undisclosed amount, as it seeks to add more muscle to its PlayStation Studios.

The deal marks Sony Interactive Entertainment's fifth acquisition this year, following its buying of Nixxes Software, "Returnal" developer Housemarque, Bluepoint Games and Firesprite.

People had turned to video games for entertainment during last year`s lockdowns, sparking a boom that is yet to slow down despite schools reopening and COVID-19 restrictions easing.

Seattle-based Valkyrie, which also makes other popular titles such as "Twisted Metal" and "inFAMOUS" and has also worked on the "Forza Motorsport" franchise, will continue to be run by its current management team. Also Read: Metro Brands IPO: Offer receives 27% subscription on first day

Hermen Hurst, the head of PlayStation Studios, said in a tweet that Valkyrie would be making "invaluable contributions" to the division`s franchises. Also Read: MedPlus IPO: Healthtech startup raises Rs 418 crore from anchor investors ahead of IPO

