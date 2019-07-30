Sound One launches X6 True Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds with MIC in India

New Delhi: Portable audio device providing solutions Sound One, has launched X6 True Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds with MIC in India.
Sound One X6 True Wireless Earbuds come with a sleek premium design, in-Built MIC and with an ease of access Voice Assistant.
The company said that the True Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds are suitable for any sport, working out at the gym, running, hiking or just commuting.
Sound One X6 True Wireless Earbuds comes with a sleek charging case with battery lasting for with 10 hours on with 3 hours of charge.
The true wireless Bluetooth connection has HD quality sound. It comes with a small charging casewith 2000 Mah that acts as a temporary power bank.
Key Specifications
Bluetooth Band: 2.402GHZ-2.480GHZ
Bluetooth Transmission Distance: 10 meters
Built-in MIC Sensitivity: snr90-110db
Battery Capacity: Left and Right headset both are 65mAh
Charging Case 2000mAh
Charging time about 2 hours
Play time 2 Hours
Supports ADP1.3HFP1.6/HSP1.2/ AVRCP1.6/D1.3