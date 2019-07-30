Sound One launches X6 True Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds with MIC in India

New Delhi: Portable audio device providing solutions Sound One, has launched X6 True Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds with MIC in India.

Sound One X6 True Wireless Earbuds come with a sleek premium design, in-Built MIC and with an ease of access Voice Assistant.

The company said that the True Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds are suitable for any sport, working out at the gym, running, hiking or just commuting.

Sound One X6 True Wireless Earbuds comes with a sleek charging case with battery lasting for with 10 hours on with 3 hours of charge.

The true wireless Bluetooth connection has HD quality sound. It comes with a small charging casewith 2000 Mah that acts as a temporary power bank.

Key Specifications

Bluetooth Band: 2.402GHZ-2.480GHZ

Bluetooth Transmission Distance: 10 meters

Built-in MIC Sensitivity: snr90-110db

Battery Capacity: Left and Right headset both are 65mAh

Charging Case 2000mAh

Charging time about 2 hours

Play time 2 Hours

Supports ADP1.3HFP1.6/HSP1.2/ AVRCP1.6/D1.3