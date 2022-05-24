हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Elon Musk

SpaceX President defends Elon Musk over sexual harassment charges

In an email sent to employees, SpaceX president Gwynne Shotwell defended Musk after reports surfaced that the company paid a female worker $250,000 to hush up sexual misconduct charges against the Tesla CEO, reports CNBC.

SpaceX President defends Elon Musk over sexual harassment charges

San Francisco: SpaceX has defended allegations of sexual assault against its CEO Elon Musk, saying the aerospace company has 'zero tolerance' policy for harassment.

In an email sent to employees, SpaceX president Gwynne Shotwell defended Musk after reports surfaced that the company paid a female worker $250,000 to hush up sexual misconduct charges against the Tesla CEO, reports CNBC.

"Personally, I believe the allegations to be false; not because I work for Elon, but because I have worked closely with him for 20 years and never seen nor heard anything resembling these allegations," Shotwell was quoted as saying.

"Anyone who knows Elon like I do, knows he would never conduct or condone this alleged inappropriate behaviour," she claimed.

Last week, a Business Insider report claimed that Musk allegedly offered to buy a horse to a SpaceX female employee in exchange for an erotic massage and touching "his genitals".

"She accused Musk of... rubbing her leg without consent, and offering to buy her a horse in exchange for an erotic massage," the report claimed, quoting interviews and documents.

The incident took place in 2016 and was reported in a declaration "signed by a friend of the attendant and prepared in support of her claim".

Musk refuted the report, saying that "it was clear that their only goal was a hit price to interfere with the Twitter acquisition. The story was written before they even talked to me".

In her email, Shotwell said that "every accusation of harassment is taken very seriously, regardless of who is involved" and that SpaceX HR investigates all the claims it receives.

She, however, did not mention the alleged $250,000 payment to a SpaceX employee to hush up the case against Musk.

"For privacy reasons I will never comment on any legal matters involving employment issues," Shotwell added.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Elon MuskSpaceXTwitter
Next
Story

iPhone 14's selfie camera may cost more than iPhone 13, check other features and more

Must Watch

PT5M3S

Health Minister Vijay Singla sacked by CM Bhagwant Mann