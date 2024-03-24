New Delhi: Spain's High Court has taken decisive action by ordering the suspension of messaging app Telegram's services within the country. This move comes in response to complaints from media companies alleging that the app enables users to upload their content without obtaining proper permission.

Starting from Monday, the utilization of Telegram in Spain will be temporarily halted following a request made by media companies such as Atresmedia, EGEDA, Mediaset, and Telefonica.

Judge Santiago Pedraz has approved the blocking of Telegram's services in Spain while the claims are under investigation. Mobile phone providers will be tasked with the responsibility of implementing the block on Telegram's services, as stated by the court source.

Telegram did not respond promptly to a request for comment, and likewise, a spokesperson from the High Court did not respond to a request for comment. According to the competition watchdog CNMC, Telegram ranks as the fourth most-utilized messaging service in Spain.

Approximately 19% of Spaniards surveyed by CNMC reported using it. The company claims to have had over 700 million monthly active users globally in 2023. (With Inputs From Reuters)