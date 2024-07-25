Spam Calls: Govt Extends Timeline For Submission Of Feedback By 15 Days

New Delhi: The Department of Consumer Affairs, Government of India, on Thursday extended the timeline for submission of comments/feedback on Draft Guidelines for Prevention and Regulation of Unsolicited and Unwarranted Business Communication, 2024.

"In view of requests received from various Federations, Associations and other stakeholders to extend timeline for submission of comments/feedback on Draft Guidelines for the Prevention and Regulation of Unsolicited and Unwarranted Business Communication, 2024, the Department of Consumer Affairs, Government of India has decided to extend the timeline by 15 days from the last date of submission i.e. 21.07.2024," said an official release.

The comments may now be submitted until 05 August 2024, it added.

The Department has received various suggestions/comments which are presently under examination. The comments may be submitted by email to js-ca[at]nic[dot]in.

Central Consumer Protection Authority had issued guidelines to protect consumers from unfair trade practices and violation of their consumer rights through unsolicited and unwarranted business communication in the form of voice calls, SMS, and instant messaging applications including through social media platforms.

These guidelines, called the Guidelines for the Prevention and Regulation of Unsolicited and Unwarranted Business Communication, 2024 shall apply to all persons and establishments that makes or causes to make the business communication (Maker); that engages the Maker of such communication; that would be the intended beneficiary from such communication; and in whose name such communication was made by the Maker.

No person or establishment to whom these guidelines are applicable shall engage in any unsolicited or unwarranted business communication initiated in violation of the conditions said the guidelines.