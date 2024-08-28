Advertisement
SPAM CALLS

Spam Calls: TRAI Releases Review Consultation Paper To Address Unsolicited Commercial Communications Issue

These regulations aim to protect consumers from unwanted promotional calls and messages, while allowing businesses to send targeted communications to customers who have consented for or set preferences to receive them. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Reema Sharma|Last Updated: Aug 28, 2024, 05:07 PM IST|Source: Bureau
New Delhi: Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) on Wednesday issued a consultation paper seeking public comments on "Review of the Telecom Commercial Communications Customer Preference Regulations, 2018" to address the issue of Unsolicited Commercial Communications (UCC).

These regulations aim to protect consumers from unwanted promotional calls and messages, while allowing businesses to send targeted communications to customers who have consented for or set preferences to receive them. The Consultation Paper aims to bring forward issues observed during implementation, and which need immediate attention. The provisions of regulations related to these issues may need amendment.

The Consultation Paper is available on TRAI website www.trai.gov.in.  Written comments on the consultation Paper are invited from the stakeholders by September 25, 2024. Counter comments, if any, may be submitted by October 09, 2024. The comments and counter-comments may be sent, preferably in electronic form on the e-mail address advqos@trai.gov.in.

"TRAI is seeking input on areas to strengthen the regulations, including stricter provisions against the Unregistered Telemarketers (UTMs) who harass the public through spam calls, improved complaint redressal mechanisms, more effective UCC detection systems, stronger financial disincentives for violation of regulatory provisions, and revised regulations for senders and telemarketers. The paper also explores the possibility of differential tariffs for voice calls and SMS to discourage UCC," said an official release.

