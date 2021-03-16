Spend time on Facebook? Now, earn big money too - Here is how

Mark Zuckerberg owned Facebook is planning to launch a new app called ViewPoint soon, with which you can earn money from home by doing surveys, research, and tasks.

Facebook recently released a statement that now money will be given in lieu of short videos uploaded by users. The company will advertise on the content of the users and the company will keep a part of the revenue from it, while the rest of the money will be transferred to the video creator's account.

According to Facebook product manager Erez Naveh, the company has planned to launch this app to increase its user base.

Facebook will monetize videos with a duration of 3 or more minutes. In these videos, a 30-45 seconds ad will be put and in return, the user will be paid.

Facebook has said that testing of this process will begin in the next few weeks. Once successful the test will be applied to all users. Initially, this app will be launched for American users only. But the company will soon launch it for users of India and other countries as well.