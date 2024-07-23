Spotify Introduces Limited-Time Offer For Premium Subscribers In India For 3 Months; Follow THESE 5 Simple Steps To Buy

New Delhi: Spotify, a popular music streaming platform, has introduced a new offer allowing free-tier users to enjoy ad-free music for three months. As part of this limited-time deal, the company is providing three months of its premium subscription for just Rs 59.

The offer is applicable for those who have not tried Spotify Premium before, as per a Spotify webpage. However, the offer ends on August 25 and is available for select users only. Post three months, users will be charged Rs 119 per month for a Spotify Premium subscription. They will have the option to cancel it anytime in case they don’t want to renew.

Benefits of Spotify Premium:

Enjoy uninterrupted music, download your favourite songs for offline listening, play songs in any order, experience high-quality audio, organize listening queues, gain listening insights, and share music in real-time with friends.

In addition to the new offer on the Individual plan, Spotify is also providing discounts on Duo, Family, and Mini plans.

Spotify Premium Mini Plan:

For mobile-only users, this plan offers one week of Premium access. Benefits include offline listening for up to 30 songs on a device and basic audio quality.

Spotify Premium Family Plan:

At Rs 179 per month (and Rs 179 for the first two months), this plan bundles six Premium accounts and includes controls for explicit content, and other standard benefits.

Spotify Premium Duo Plan:

Priced at Rs 149 per month (and Rs 149 for the first two months), this plan offers Premium benefits for two Spotify accounts.

How To Buy 3-Month Spotify Premium Subscription For Rs 59

Step 1:

Log in to your Spotify account on the web. If you are new to Spotify, create an account.

Step 2:

Navigate to your profile and click on ‘Upgrade to Premium.’

Step 3:

A new page will open displaying the current offer.

Step 4:

Click on ‘Get Premium Individual.’

Step 5:

Enter your payment details such as UPI or card information, then hit the purchase button to get three months of Spotify Premium subscription.