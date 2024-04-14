New Delhi: Spotify, the widely-used music streaming service is developing a new feature inspired by TikTok, as per a recent report by the Wall Street Journal. This feature would enable users to remix songs, allowing them to "speed up, mash-up, and edit" tracks from their preferred artists. Users will also have the option to save these edited versions for listening to it later.

However, these music editing features might only be accessible through a new paid subscription tier named 'Music Pro'. The report indicates that talks about these new tools are still in the early phases, and agreements regarding licensing are still being negotiated. (Also Read: AI Candidate Could Win US Elections In 2032: Elon Musk)

Screenshots provided to TechCrunch reveal the new feature, displaying various mixing tools. Some of these tools enable users to showcase their DJ abilities with different transition styles to craft the perfect mix. Moreover, users can "set the vibe for your mix" by filtering songs based on genres, activities, moods, and other criteria. (Also Read: Mark Zuckerberg's Meta Deploys 40K Team to Secure Global Elections Online)

The app's code indicates that users will have access to new mixing tools. These tools will enable users to swiftly blend in the next track to maintain the energy, maximize overlap for layered and immersive blends of tracks, and instantly switch from one track to another for a high impact effect.

Spotify's music editing features appear to still be in development, and it remains uncertain if and when Spotify intends to make these new music editing features available to all users.