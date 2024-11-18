Advertisement
NewsTechnology
SPOTIFY

Spotify Premium Subscription Free For THESE USERS; Check Offer Validity

Spotify Premium Subscription Free: The free subscription for eligible flight bookings is part of a partnership between the low-cost airline and the global streaming giant to boost travel through music.   

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Ankur Mishra|Last Updated: Nov 18, 2024, 06:18 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Spotify Premium Subscription Free: Indian low-cost airline Indigo has rolled out a new offer for its domestic and international flyers. The airline company is offering a free membership of Spotify Premium, which is an audio streaming service that offers users access to multiple forms of streaming media, including music, podcasts, and audiobooks. 

The free subscription for eligible flight bookings is part of a partnership between the low-cost airline and the global streaming giant to boost travel through music.  

Spotify Premium Subscription Free: Validity

Indigo offers a four-month free trial of Spotify Premium Individual Plan on flight bookings. Consumers who are booking domestic or international flights through IndiGo’s official website or mobile app are eligible for the offer. 

Moreover, flyers can also create custom playlists based on their destination. For instance, a playlist for Varanasi or Mumbai. The offer is valid until October 3, 2025. The offer will be available for a PNR. It means that those who have already enjoyed a Spotify Premium subscription will not be eligible for the free trial. 

After the trial period ends, the user will be automatically charged Rs 119 for the Individual Plan on a monthly basis. However, they can opt not to renew the subscription by cancelling it at any time. Additionally, only new and unique users of Spotify will be eligible to redeem the offer.

How To Get Spotify Premium Subscription Free

Step 1: After generating a PNR for your flight booking, check your registered email inbox for a message about the Spotify offer.

Step 2: Open the email and carefully read the instructions, which will include a link to the Spotify offer page.

Step 3: Click on the provided link to visit the Spotify offer page and follow the steps to redeem the offer.

Step 4: Make sure to redeem the offer during the specified offer period or up to two months after the offer ends.

Step 5: Keep your flight booking intact, as cancelling it will forfeit your eligibility for the Spotify offer. 

