Spotify Testing New Feature 'Your Offline Mix'

New Delhi: Music streaming platform Spotify is officially testing a new feature called -- 'Your Offline Mix', a playlist designed for users when they might not be online and still wants to listen to their favourite playlist. Spotify CEO Daniel Ek stated in a tweet that the company has been testing 'Your Offline Mix'. But he didn't go into any further detail.





It's unclear when the company intends to release the feature, in particular."We've been testing out a new feature called "Your Offline Mix" - a playlist designed for those times when you might not be online. What do you think?" Ek tweeted on Thursday.According to the screenshot posted by Ek indicates, these playlists can store music with multiple hours of listening time. This could be useful in situations when users are about to board a flight but have forgotten to download music.Several users expressed their thoughts on this development. "This is going to be extremely useful when we are on a road trip in the middle of nowhere and we forgot to download our playlists," a user commented."Finally!! please allow us to filter whether it's offline music or offline podcasts too please!!," another user said. Meanwhile, Spotify has started rolling out its AI feature called "DJ" for premium customers in the UK and Ireland.This feature was first made available to premium subscribers in the US and Canada in February. The feature is still in beta and is powered by OpenAI's technology.