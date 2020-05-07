Spotify, TikTok, Pinterest, Tinder, Google, Soundcloud among major iOS apps affected by Facebook bug

New Delhi: Spotify, TikTok, Pinterest, Tinder, Google, Soundcloud are among the major apps on iOS that have been affected by Facebook bug, several users complained.

Some users have listed out the total apps that have not been working. These include

-Spotify

-TikTok

-Pinterest

-Venmo

-Doordash

-Tinder

-The Walmart App

-Google

-Bumble

-Soundcloud

Several users took to twitter to post their complaints. Hashtags like #tiktokdown #pinterestdown #spotifydown flooded twitter.

The apps were reportedly not working due to a Facebook software development kit (SDK) tool that’s used for sign-in features for many of the apps.

Users complained that they could not use these apps for over three hours after which Facebook rolled out a patch to its servers.