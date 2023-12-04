trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2695352
Technology
SPOTIFY LAYOFFS 2023

Spotify To Layoff 1500 Employees, CEO Says 'Talented And Hard-Working People...'

Last Updated: Dec 04, 2023, 04:43 PM IST
Spotify To Layoff 1500 Employees, CEO Says 'Talented And Hard-Working People...'

New Delhi: In response to economic challenges and increased capital costs, Spotify, a major player in the music streaming industry, is implementing a workforce reduction of approximately 17 percent, affecting around 1,500 employees. This move, the third round of job cuts for the company, is aimed at trimming costs during a period of economic slowdown.

The decision was communicated by Spotify's CEO, Daniel Ek, through a blog post. Despite the recent announcement of the company's first profitable quarter in two years, with an operating profit of 32 million euros, Ek emphasized the need to align Spotify with future goals and right-size the organization for upcoming challenges. (Also Read: Types Of Credit Cards In India: Check Features And Benefits)

Ek acknowledged the impact on individuals who have contributed significantly to the company, stating, "To be blunt, many smart, talented, and hard-working people will be departing us." (Also Read: Loan Against LIC Policy: From How To Apply To Eligibility Criteria - Here's Everything)

The CEO attributed the decision to the prevailing economic conditions, citing a dramatic slowdown in economic growth and increased capital expenses.

This move reflects the broader trend of companies adapting to economic uncertainties by making strategic adjustments to their workforce. While Spotify has achieved profitability, the decision to reduce staff underscores the need for financial prudence in the face of changing economic landscapes.

