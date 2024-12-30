New Delhi: Leading music streaming platform Spotify recently found itself embroiled in controversy when some users were shocked to discover explicit pornographic videos appearing in the platform's search results for popular artist, according to a report in The Verge. This unexpected content has sparked outrage, with many questioning the platform's content moderation and security measures.

While Spotify remains a favourite for music and podcasts, this issue raises significant concerns about user safety and the integrity of its search algorithms. A Reddit user posted a screenshot overnight showing a surprising result: a pornographic video appearing among suggested results for rapper M.I.A.

Spotify's Response:

A Spotify spokesperson informed The Verge that the content was removed for violating its policies. According to Spotify's content moderation guidelines, any material containing sexually explicit content is subject to removal from the platform.

Erotic Audio and Graphic Videos:

The recent Reddit posts highlight examples of explicit content on Spotify. One account, known for erotic audio for years, recently began posting sexually graphic videos. Another, with a random alphanumeric name, has been publishing explicit videos under a podcast account since mid-November.

Pornographic content on Spotify isn’t new; a 2022 Vice report also revealed explicit audio and graphic playlist cover art. These audio and video files have been removed for violating Spotify's policies.

Spotify Platform:

The leading music streaming platform was launched in 2008. Spotify offers listeners an unparalleled experience with access to over 100 million tracks, 6 million podcast titles, and 350,000 audiobooks. As of the third quarter of 2024 (ending September 30), its global premium subscriber base had grown to more than 252 million paying users.