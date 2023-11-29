Stricter New SIM Card Rules To Be Implemented From December 1 In India; All You Need To Know

New Delhi: The new SIM card rules, including mandatory verification of SIM card dealers and the abolition of the provision for bulk connections, are set to be implemented in India starting from December 1, 2023. The Department of Telecommunication (DoT) announced these new rules for SIM users, which were initially planned to begin on August 1 but were later deferred.

The primary goal of these changes is to mitigate online financial fraud.

The following are the new changes:

Registration for Telecom Operators:

Telecom operators are required to register franchisees, point-of-sale (PoS) agents, and distributors. This measure is intended to prevent PoS agents from issuing SIM cards to unwanted elements or engaging in illegal activities. To do so, they must register through a written agreement with licensees. Non-compliance with the new rules for PoS agents may lead to termination and a three-year blacklist. Existing PoS agents have a 12-month window to follow the new registration process.

Countering Misuse of Aadhaar:

To address the high misuse of printed Aadhaar, demographic details must be compulsorily captured by scanning the QR code on the printed Aadhaar. In the event of the disconnection of a mobile number, a 90-day cool-off period will be available.

Digital Know Your Customer (e-KYC) Mandatory:

Digital Know Your Customer (KYC) has been made mandatory in the new rules set to be implemented from December 1. This step aims to facilitate digital verification of each SIM user.

Stopping Provision Of Bulk Connections:

In an effort to hinder fraudulent activities by SIM dealers, the government has discontinued the provision of issuing bulk connections. Mr. Ashwini Vaishnav stated earlier, "Indisputable verification of SIM dealers will be mandatory to curb frauds. A penalty of Rs 10 lakh will be imposed on dealers found violating the norms."

These measures collectively aim to enhance security and accountability in the issuance and use of SIM cards, contributing to a safer online environment and reducing the risk of fraud.