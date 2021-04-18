हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
COVID-19 meals

Struggling to cook daily food? Here’s how some organisations are providing COVID meals

A lot of gurudwaras and other companies are extending help by serving langars and providing food to needy families. One such company is Just My Roots. Based out of Gurugram, the company has partnered with a few kitchens across Delhi NCR to provide “hygienically prepared” and “less spicy” daily COVID meals for families who are under quarantine.

Tough times call for tough and helpful actions.  And with the number of COVID-19 cases increasing day by day, it's important to provide help to those needy families who are suffering from this deadly pandemic.

The details of the package include meals for both lunch and dinner, comprising dal, sabzi, rice, and roti, delivered at 1:30 pm and 7:30 pm respectively. The cost of a daily COVID-19 meal starts at Rs 459 per person.

You can also download the app from Google Play Store and then order food or can simply call on the numbers- 8384030811, 8800581637, and 8800581647.

Besides that in  Mumbai, Lions Club, ISKON and Indian Development Foundation have come together to help people in these devastating times and started ‘Food for Hope’ to give mid-day meals in Malvani, one of the “densest slum habitations” in the city. “Amidst all the challenges residents have been battling, COVID-10 outbreak has ravaged the place, destroyed livelihood and lives,” read the statement.

