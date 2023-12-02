Struggling To Secure A Confirmed Train Ticket For The Holiday Season? Discover How To Get Guaranteed Seat Assistance

New Delhi: Heading into the holiday season, snagging a confirmed train ticket can be quite a puzzle for many travelers. The struggle often punctuates the hopes of exploring new destinations across India, especially when securing a confirmed seat on a train – the safest, most budget-friendly travel option – becomes a challenge.

If you find yourself in a similar predicament and are on the lookout for ways to guarantee a seat for your travel plans, fret not.

For instance, Paytm’s ‘Guaranteed Seat Assistance’ allows users to choose from multiple train options from their desired route, in case their preferred train does not have seats. This feature ensures that those journeying during peak seasons won't be bogged down by ticket unavailability or lengthy waitlists.

To make things super convenient for users, this feature goes the extra mile by suggesting alternative train booking options. It looks into various nearby boarding stations, boosting your chances of scoring that coveted confirmed ticket. So, if you're feeling the pinch of holiday travel rush, these apps might just be your ticket to a hassle-free journey.

Here’s a step by step guide on how to book a confirm ticket with Guaranteed Seat Assistance

● Search for trains towards your travel destination on the Paytm App

● If the selected train does not have seats available, users will find 'Guaranteed Seat Assistance' option for the same train.

● One can explore available tickets from nearby alternative stations

● Choose and book your tickets from your desired boarding station towards your travel destination

Moreover, users can also check the live train running status and PNR status on the Paytm app which enables them to travel at ease and stress free. The online platform provides a quick and easy ticket experience with enhanced inventories and additions, free cancellation and refunds.