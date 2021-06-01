Surprising! iPhone 12 Pro works fine after pulled out of a canal

You must have heard a lot of stories on how the iPhone 12 was underwater but remained functional even after a month. Now a new story has emerged where a guy from Berlin somehow saved his iPhone 12 Pro from a muddy canal with a magnet.

The guy made changes in the fishing line by getting a strong magnet to it and got back the iPhone 12 from the canal. The attached magnet attracted the phone because of the MagSafe tech on the back.

So those of you who don’t know what MagSafe tech is? It is basically a ring of strong magnets attached to the back of the iPhone which borders the wireless charging coil. This tech is available only on the iPhone 12 series for now.

The Berlin guy‘s friend Frederik Riede tweeted the entire story and he wrote that his friend dropped his iPhone 12 Pro into a three-foot-deep muddy canal. After that, he tried hard to find the device in the mud and after failing to do so, he found a Nintendo Switch though.

So it started like they made a few changes in a magnetic fishing rod by sticking a strong magnet and then plunged it into muddy waters to basically search for the submerged iPhone.

The smartphone was there in the mud, but the “taut line created by the magnetic fishing rod” got back the phone without any scratch.

The best part was that the iPhone 12 Pro was in full working condition and the battery didn’t drain at all.

