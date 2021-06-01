हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
iphone 12 pro

Surprising! iPhone 12 Pro works fine after pulled out of a canal

The Berlin guy‘s friend Frederik Riede tweeted the entire story and he wrote that his friend dropped his iPhone 12 Pro into a three-foot-deep muddy canal. After that, he tried hard to find the device in the mud and after failing to do so, he found a Nintendo Switch though. 

Surprising! iPhone 12 Pro works fine after pulled out of a canal

You must have heard a lot of stories on how the iPhone 12 was underwater but remained functional even after a month. Now a new story has emerged where a guy from Berlin somehow saved his iPhone 12 Pro from a muddy canal with a magnet.

The guy made changes in the fishing line by getting a strong magnet to it and got back the iPhone 12 from the canal. The attached magnet attracted the phone because of the MagSafe tech on the back.

So those of you who don’t know what MagSafe tech is? It is basically a ring of strong magnets attached to the back of the iPhone which borders the wireless charging coil. This tech is available only on the iPhone 12 series for now. 

The Berlin guy‘s friend Frederik Riede tweeted the entire story and he wrote that his friend dropped his iPhone 12 Pro into a three-foot-deep muddy canal. After that, he tried hard to find the device in the mud and after failing to do so, he found a Nintendo Switch though. 

So it started like they made a few changes in a magnetic fishing rod by sticking a strong magnet and then plunged it into muddy waters to basically search for the submerged iPhone.

The smartphone was there in the mud, but the “taut line created by the magnetic fishing rod”  got back the phone without any scratch. 

The best part was that the iPhone 12 Pro was in full working condition and the battery didn’t drain at all.

Live TV

#mute

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
iphone 12 proMagSafe TechApple iPhonesMagnetiPhone 12 underwater
Next
Story

WhatsApp names Paresh B Lal as India grievance officer: Check how to raise grievance

Must Watch

PT48M57S

Taal Thok Ke: Why invitation to infection in COVID era?