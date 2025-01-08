Swiggy Launches New App ‘Snacc’ For Quick 15-Minute Food Deliveries

New Delhi: Swiggy, the popular food delivery platform based in Bengaluru has launched a standalone app named Snacc. This new app is designed to revolutionize quick-service dining by delivering fast food, prepared meals, and beverages within just 10-15 minutes. Initially, Snacc’s services are limited to select neighborhoods in Bengaluru.

Where can you find the app?

You can download the app now from both the Google Play Store and Apple App Store.

Snacc follows a concept similar to Blinkit’s Bistro and Zepto Cafe. Both of these offer standalone apps dedicated to quick food delivery. The app on the Play Store lists a variety of offerings, including tea, coffee, breakfast items, quick meals, and desserts, catering to a range of cravings and mealtime needs.

Zomato Rolls Out 15-Minute Food Delivery in Select Cities

Zomato has introduced a 15-minute food delivery option on its app. Though not officially announced, the feature is already live in select areas of major cities like Mumbai and Bengaluru. You can find the new “15-minute delivery” tab in the app’s explore section, offering a range of quick-to-prepare and ready-to-eat meals from partner restaurants.

Ola has joined the race in the quick food delivery market with its 10-minute service, Ola Dash. Initially launched in Bengaluru, the service is now being expanded across India. On the other hand, Reliance has announced plans to enter the quick commerce market through JioMart, promising deliveries within 30 minutes. Meanwhile, fashion giant Myntra is reportedly testing its own 30-minute delivery service for select brands in specific Bengaluru locations.