Swiggy scales down Supr Daily operations in 5 metropolitan cities; here’s why

New Delhi: Swiggy, on Tuesday (May 10), said that the food delivery platform is suspending Supr Daily operations in five cities -- Delhi-NCR, Mumbai, Pune, Hyderabad and Chennai. For the unversed, Supr Daily is Swiggy’s subscription-based delivery service that provides milk, daily essentials, groceries and more.

Swiggy said in a blog post said that the company is scaling down Supr Daily operations. The company added that it will focus on restructuring to realign with its goals. The move comes at a time when major consumer internet companies are striving to cut their losses amid increasing competition from peers.

“We have a detailed transition and closure plan in place to make it less painful for our users as well as brand and vendor partners. We will continue to serve users in Bengaluru and double down on our efforts here,” Phani Kishan Addepalli, co-founder of Swiggy and CEO, Supr Daily, said.

Supr Daily services will be suspended in the cities mentioned above from May 12, 2022. In the blog post, the company said that it will continue offering existing subscription orders of certain milk items till May 12, 2022. “We will not take any new orders from May 10th, 2022," it added.

Supr Daily was founded in 2015 by IIT Bombay graduates Shreyas Nagdawane and Puneet Kumar. Swiggy had acquired the subscription-based startup in 2018, when it was managing a total of about 6,000 orders a day in select cities. Also Read: Delhivery IPO opens today: Price band, subscription dates and 5 key things to know before bidding

Meanwhile, Swiggy has also temporarily suspended its pick-and-drop service, Swiggy Genie, in several Indian cities. According to Swiggy, Genie services will remain unavailable in select cities for a short period of time due to a shortage of delivery partners amid a surge in demand for food orders. Also Read: Markets rebound amid global recovery; Sensex jumps over 190 points in early trade

