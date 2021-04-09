हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
iPhone 11 Pro Max

Taiwanese man retrieves iPhone 11 Pro Max after a year from a lake

In a very surprising incident, a Taiwanese man retrieved his iPhone 11 Pro Max after dropping it into the lake in March last year. The country has been experiencing the worst drought in 56 years and the man had reportedly told his wife that he wondered if his iPhone would be seen in the lake.

The man named Mr. Chen informed in a Facebook post that he had dropped his iPhone while paddleboarding in Sun Moon Lake, which is considered to be one of the most iconic lakes last year. 

He received a call recently where a worker informed him that the iPhone 11 Pro Max was found to be dipped under the mud and he also saw that it was working fine.

This information made him so happy as the phone had a waterproof covering which saved it from getting destroyed. The iPhone 11 Pro Max was protected in the water-proof pouch while submerged in the lake over the past year.

