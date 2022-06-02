New Delhi: Google Street View was launched by the tech giant in 2007. In the past 15 years, the technology has helped millions of users to get a sneak peek of places before physically going there or seeing them again and again to relive their memories. However, it’s not an American or a European tourist destination that has been visited the most on Google Street View, but Burj Khalifa in Dubai. In the second and third spots are France's Eiffel Tower and the Taj Mahal in India.

It is to be noted that the Taj Mahal has been featured in the list of popular tourist destinations on Google Street View. In a similar list released in 2015, the Taj Mahal was in the list of top ten tourist places visited virtually on Google Street View.

Undoubtedly, the Taj Mahal is one of the most popular destinations in the world. Being one of the seven attractions in the world, the Taj Mahal welcomes more than 7 to 8 million visitors, with more than 0.8 million foreign visitors in a year. The iconic fort was built by Mughal Emperor Shah Jahan in 1632.

Google Street View also came up with the list of most visited cities on the platform, Indonesia’s capital Jakarta is the most searched city on Google Street View. For the unversed, the city is known for its Komodo Dragons, which are a major attraction for tourists worldwide.

In terms of country, Indonesia is the most visited country on the virtual platform, followed by the United States, Japan, Mexico, Brazil, and Spain at the 2nd, 3rd, 4th, 5th and 6th spots, respectively.

Google said in a blog post that Google Street View has more than 220 billion pictures from over 100 countries; all collected in the span of the last 15 years.