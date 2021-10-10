Taking screenshots on iPhone? You can do it without using a button; here's how

New Delhi: Screenshots are one of the simplest ways to capture something you observed on the internet, retain a record of programme activity, or simply for artistic purposes. Whatever your motivation for taking screenshots, the typical procedure on iPhones is to press the power and volume keys simultaneously. This may appear simple, yet it is really difficult to follow in the actual world.

There's also a way to grab screenshots without doing hand gymnastics. Yes, you can use your iPhone to snap screenshots without pressing any buttons. And there's a simple method for doing so. All you have to do is fiddle with the settings and touch on the back of your iPhone with your fingers.

Here’s how to take iPhone screenshots without pressing a button:

In this scenario, use the "back Tap" function as a shortcut for taking screenshots. You may also access more shortcuts in iOS by using the Back Tap feature. Simply double or triple tap directly above the Apple logo to activate the shortcut.

Go to the Settings on your iPhone.

Check for Accessibility and open it.

Then check for Touch and within that, open Back Tap.

Select double or triple tap, then choose screenshot.

Once done, click on the tap function on the back of your iPhone and it will take a screenshot.

With cases on, you can simply pat your iPhone's back to snap a screenshot in any situation without having to click the annoying button combo.

Besides screenshots, you can designate the back tap to over a dozen activities, Siri shortcuts, and other things. Unfortunately, you can only do a double or triple tap.

Live TV

#mute