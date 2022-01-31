Tata Play Binge combo plans with Netflix subscription now available: Price, benefits

New Delhi: Tata Play, the rebranded name of Tata Sky, has started selling combo packs offering Netflix subscriptions to users, providing more entertainment options to its customers. Besides the Netflix subscription, Tata Play is offering access to a slew of over-the-top (OTT) video streaming services such as Amazon Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar, Zee5, Voot, and SonyLiv, among others, with its Tata Play Binge Combo packages.

Of course, customers can access TV channels with Tata Play Binge combo packages, and OTT subscriptions are additional services offered by the company under the special plans.

The per month tariff for Tata Play Binge combo plans start at Rs 399. The Rs 399 plans are Bengali TV Binge Combo, Malayalam TV Binge Combo, and Tamil HD TV Binge Combo plans that offer access to 41, 42 and 47 SD channels, respectively. The most affordable Hindi TV Binge Combo starts at Rs 499 per month, which offers 77 SD channels.

However, the most affordable Tata Play Binge combo plan with Netflix subscription starts at Rs 809, which offers 52 SD channels and 28 HD channels.

Here are the other Tata Play Binge Netflix combo plans:

Hindi Family TV HD Binge Netflix Basic Combo - Rs 849 per month - supports 1 Device at 480p, 31 HD Channels and 66 SD Channels.

Premium TV HD Binge Netflix Basic Combo - Rs 999 per month - supports 1 device, 480p, 55 HD channels and 78 SD Channels.

Hindi Family TV HD Binge Netflix Standard Combo - Rs 1109 per month - supports 2 devices, 1080p, 31 HD channels and 66 SD Channels.

Hindi Family TV HD Binge Netflix Premium Combo - Rs 1249 per month - supports 4 devices in 4K, 31 HD channels and 66 SD Channels.

Premium TV HD Binge Netflix Standard Combo - Rs 1269 per month - supports 2 devices at 1080p, 55 HD channels and 78 SD channels.

Premium TV HD Binge Netflix Premium Combo - Rs 1399 per month - supports 4 devices at 4K, 55 HD channels and 78 SD channels.

Hindi TV HD Binge Netflix Premium Combo - Rs 1209 per month - supports 4 devices at 4K, 28 HD channels and 52 SD channels.

