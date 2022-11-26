Tech billionaire Elon Musk earns seventh spot in Google's most searched celebrity list 2022; Read the full list

New Delhi: Amber Heard has become the Google’s most searched celebrity of 2022. The results are published by CelebTattler, which tracked around 150 celebrities from Google search trends of 2022. Tech billionaire and Twitter new head Elon Musk ranked seventh in the Google's most searched Celebrity list 2022. He has been searched a lot of time due to Twitter saga through out the year.

ALSO READ | Big blow to PayTm! RBI bans fin-tech to onboard new online merchants

Amber’s head ex-husband Johnny Depp has grabbed the second spot after Amber head in the list. The ex-couple had made headlines after the Pirates of the Caribbean actor sued his Aquaman actress called herself a domestic violence survivor in her past.

ALSO READ | Amazon to close its food delivery business in India after e-learning platform

Who are the other Google’s top searched celebrities of 2022

Late British Monarch who passed away last month was being searched 4.3 million searches. She grabbed the third spot.

Tom Brady earned the fourth spot after being searched 4.06 million searches. Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson ranked fifth and sixth positions. Tech billionaire and new Twitter head Elon Musk, who has remained in talks for Twitter saga throughout the year, earned the seventh spot. He has been searched over 3.19 million times on Google.