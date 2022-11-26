Amazon to close its food delivery business in India after e-learning platform -- Details Inside

New Delhi: Amazon has announced to shut down its food delivery business in India at the end of the year. The move has come amidst the company’s annoucement to layoff around 10,000 people around the world. The company launched the business three years back before the pandemic. Amazon Food, a business the company was trialing in the southern Indian city of Bengaluru, would be discontinued, it said.

"As part of our annual operating planning review process, we have made the decision to discontinue Amazon Food," a company spokesperson told Reuters.

"We don't take these decisions lightly. We are discontinuing these programs in a phased manner to take care of current customers and partners."

On Thursday, Amazon said it was shutting down the Amazon Academy platform in India that was launched early last year amid a boom in virtual learning during the COVID-19 pandemic. An uncertain macroeconomic environment is making the e-commerce giant review its global workforce, as the company plans to lay off around 10,000 employees in corporate and technology roles, Reuters reported last week.

The company had kicked off Amazon Food in Bengaluru.

On Thursday, Amazon had said that it is shutting down its edtech offering called Amazon Academy's operations in India starting August 2023, and will refund the full fee to those who enrolled in the current academic batch.

The e-commerce behemoth officially launched Academy (previously called JEE Ready) last year.

