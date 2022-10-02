Tech Billionaire Elon Musk unveils 'Optimus'; Tesla humanoid robot walked and danced on stage - WATCH video

New Delhi: Tech billionaire Elon Musk has unveiled the latest prototype of a humanoid robot called ‘Optimus’ developed by Tesla on Tesla AI Day 2022. Elon Musk had earlier told that they had been planning to place thousands of tesla bots in Tesla’s factories in United States for automobile production and later to expanding the plan globally.

Optimus walked on to the stage in front of a huge crowd where it waved to the audience and raised its hands and danced. The robot is made up of the same auto-pilot system that has been used in Tesla cars.

Tesla Bot coming out and dancing @elonmusk pic.twitter.com/TKT1lSGyqa — Tesla Owners Silicon Valley (@teslaownersSV) October 1, 2022

Musk said that we expected to have in Optimus a freedom of fingers so it would able to operate tools effectively. Moreover, people were shown a video of Optimus doing simple tasks such as watering plants, carrying boxes and lifting metal bars.

Musk, during the presentation, said that their goal was to make a useful humanoid robot as quickly as possible and they had also designed it using the same discipline that they used in designing the car. Musk believed it was possible to make the robot in high volume, at low cost, with high reliability.

The company is expecting that Optimus would cost less than $20,000, however, it’s just a prototype now. A lot of work needs to be done to create it a reality.

Tesla’s supercomputer DoJo

Dojo is Tesla’s own custom supercomputer platform built with the tech of AI machine learning by using video training. It has learned from the data coming from its fleet of vehicles.