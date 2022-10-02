NewsTechnology
TESLA BOT

Tech Billionaire Elon Musk unveils 'Optimus'; Tesla humanoid robot walked and danced on stage - WATCH video

Elon Musk had earlier said that Tesla was planning to place thousands of humanoid robots in Tesla automobile factory across the United States and then expanding the plan globally. Tesla bot 'Optimus' is just a prototype, a lot of work needs to be done right now.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Oct 02, 2022, 02:04 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • World's richest man, Elon Musk unveils latest prototype of a humanoid robot 'Optimus'.
  • Optimus walked onto to stage and danced by itself.
  • Tesla created its own supercomputer named 'Dojo'.

New Delhi: Tech billionaire Elon Musk has unveiled the latest prototype of a humanoid robot called ‘Optimus’ developed by Tesla on Tesla AI Day 2022. Elon Musk had earlier told that they had been planning to place thousands of tesla bots in Tesla’s factories in United States for automobile production and later to expanding the plan globally.

ALSO READ | SBI raises lending rate by 50 bp post RBI's repo rate hike; Check details

Optimus walked on to the stage in front of a huge crowd where it waved to the audience and raised its hands and danced. The robot is made up of the same auto-pilot system that has been used in Tesla cars.

ALSO READ | '5G technology will transform the life of every Indian': Rajeev Chandrasekhar

Musk said that we expected to have in Optimus a freedom of fingers so it would able to operate tools effectively. Moreover, people were shown a video of Optimus doing simple tasks such as watering plants, carrying boxes and lifting metal bars.

Musk, during the presentation, said that their goal was to make a useful humanoid robot as quickly as possible and they had also designed it using the same discipline that they used in designing the car. Musk believed it was possible to make the robot in high volume, at low cost, with high reliability.

The company is expecting that Optimus would cost less than $20,000, however, it’s just a prototype now. A lot of work needs to be done to create it a reality.

Tesla’s supercomputer DoJo

Dojo is Tesla’s own custom supercomputer platform built with the tech of AI machine learning by using video training. It has learned from the data coming from its fleet of vehicles.

Tesla botTesla humanoid robotTesla OptimusTesla dayTesla AI day 2022Tesla bot priceTesla optimus priceTesla bot specsTesla bot prototype

