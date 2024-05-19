Tecno Camon 30 5G, Tecno Camon 30 Premier 5G Launched In India With Android 14; Check Specs, Price And Availability

New Delhi: Chinese smartphone brand Tecno has rolled out the Tecno Camon 30 5G series in the Indian market. The series includes the Tecno Camon 30 5G and Tecno Camon 30 Premier 5G smartphones. Both smartphones run on HiOS 14 based on Android 14 out-of-the-box.

The Tecno Camon 30 5G smartphone comes in two variants: 8GB+256GB RAM and 12GB+256GB. Meanwhile, the Camon 30 Premier 5G is available in a 12GB+512GB storage model.

Price And Storage Variants:

For the 8GB+256GB RAM storage model, the Tecno Camon 30 5G is priced at Rs 22,999. The 12GB+256GB carries a price tag of Rs. 26,999. Meanwhile, the 12GB+512GB is priced at Rs 39,999 for the 12GB+512GB storage model.

Consumers can purchase the Tecno Camon 30 5G series in the country starting May 23. The company claims that consumers can enjoy an Rs 3,000 instant bank discount on the Tecno Camon 30 5 and Camon 30 Premier 5G.

Tecno Camon 30 5G And Tecno Camon 30 Premier 5G Specifications:

The Tecno Camon 30 5G smartphone features a 6.78-inch full-HD+ AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate and is powered by a 6nm Dimensity 7020 chip. Meanwhile, the Tecno Camon 30 Premier 5G sports a 6.77-inch 1.5K LTPO AMOLED screen that also refreshes at 120Hz, and packs with a 4nm Dimensity 8200 Ultimate chip.

In the camera department, both the Camon 30 5G series are equipped with a 50-megapixel primary camera. The Camon 30 Premier 5G features a 50-megapixel telephoto camera (3x optical), and 50-megapixel ultra-wide angle cameras. For selfies and video chats, both models have a 50-megapixel camera for selfies and video calls.

For connectivity, both smartphones support Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, GNSS, and a USB Type-C port. The Tecno Camon 30 5G series is equipped with an IR blaster to control compatible appliances and electronics. For security, there is an in-display fingerprint scanner on both devices.