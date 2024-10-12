Tecno Camon 30S Launched With 50-Megapixel Primary Camera And HiOS 14 Skin; Check Specs, Price

New Delhi: Tecno has launched the Tecno Camon 30S in Pakistan. It runs on Android 14 and offers Celestial Black, Dawn Gold, and Nebula Violet colour options. However, there is no official confirmation from the company on India Launch. The Tecno Camon 30S is available in three configurations: 6GB RAM with 128GB storage, 8GB RAM with 128GB storage, and 8GB RAM with 256GB storage.

Tecno Camon 30S Price, Availability

The top variant of the handset, featuring 8GB RAM and 256GB storage, is priced at PKR 59,999 (approximately Rs. 18,200). The pricing details for the 6GB+128GB and 8GB+128GB configurations have not yet been disclosed by the company.

Tecno Camon 30S Specifications:

The dual-SIM (Nano) smartphone operates on the company's HiOS 14 skin. It features a 6.78-inch Full-HD+ (1,080x2,436 pixels) curved AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and peak brightness of up to 1,300 nits.

The Phone is powered by a MediaTek Helio G100 chipset, it offers up to 8GB of RAM and is equipped with a 5,000mAh battery that supports 33W fast charging.

The device includes a fingerprint scanner for biometric authentication. For selfies and video calls, it boasts a 50-megapixel primary camera with OIS and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. The IP53-rated handset also features a 13-megapixel selfie camera housed in a hole-punch cutout, complemented by a dual LED flash.

In terms of connectivity, the phone supports 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, NFC, and has a USB Type-C port. It also includes an accelerometer, gyroscope, ambient light sensor, and proximity sensor.